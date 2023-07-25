Hallmark Previews 2015 Star Trek Keepsake Ornaments at Comic-Con

The same event exclusives will be available to attendees at New York Comic Con, Oct. 9-12, 2014. Renditions of these Keepsake Ornaments displayed at these conventions represent work in progress and may differ from the final ornaments as released.

“We’re very happy to be returning to Comic-Con this year to trade stories and share memories with our passionate fans,” said Beth Dorr, associate merchandise manager for Keepsake Ornaments. “We look forward to giving sneak peeks at our new Hallmark products in a creatively designed exhibit space. We’ll also have all the fun reasons for stopping by our space that Comic-Con-goers have come to expect from us.”

Visitors to Hallmark’s booth -- Booth 2913-H in the Exhibit Hall -- will be able to meet and receive free autographs from Keepsake Ornament Artist Jake Angell. A series of free collectible buttons featuring Keepsake Ornaments will be available for fans to pick up, with a limited quantity of one design given away each day of the event.

Go online at www.Hallmark.com/Keepsakes to see their Star Trek designs, as well as the complete line of Keepsake Ornaments for 2014. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional news and previews of Hallmark's Star Trek Keepsake Ornaments.