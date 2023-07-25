Hal Sutherland Looks Back at an Animated Career - Part 2

We were able to procure some of the best talent in the animation business to work on the project (which eventually emerged as Journey Back to Oz, directed by Sutherland and released in 1974, a decade after production began). It turned out well to everyone’s satisfaction. Norm began canvassing the country in search of financing and Lou and I waited. We experienced a lull in regard to “new” incoming business and fell behind in the rent for six months. Thankfully, the studio had faith in us and fully understood the pitfalls of the film business, as they too were also in a production slump. Things were looking pretty dim when finally Prescott called from the east coast and said he’d been talking with a producer from Action Comics. They’d been approached by CBS to allow them to use their character Superman in a Saturday morning cartoon series for their children’s lineup. Norm told the exec from Action he knew of a fine studio he himself was involved with regarding the Oz project. The fellow viewed the film footage we’d produced and announced he wanted to personally inspect the studio. Between all of us we concocted a scheme to put on a show for the fellow that would impress his pants off. We scheduled a date for him to visit the studio and made arrangements with friends, neighbors and anyone one who’d present a professional image to take up positions sitting at all the empty desks. This would hopefully present an image of the successful and well-operated studio Norm had described. Some friends were professional actors; others were recruited from the unemployment lines and friends in the animation industry. The main character in the plot was Ted Knight, an up and coming actor capable of projecting a variety of voices and accents.

Norm ushered the exec from Action Comics into the studio, past the temporary “live receptionist” -- I believe it was Lou’s wife, Jay -- to our main office, where Lou and I sat twitching. After our initial introduction, we took him on tour of the imaginary “successful” studio.” It was a brief tour as planned. We didn’t allow him to observe anything in detail for fear someone would look inept at what they were trying to portray. We soon had him cornered back in the main office where we discussed future relationships and arrangements to produce the series. As we sat behind closed doors, Ted, using a variety of voices, wandered back and forth through the hallways outside the office, keeping everything audibly active and impressionable for the ears of the poor exec meeting with us. He was extremely impressed and we got the contract. Within 30 days we were in the beginning stages of producing the very first of the “Underwear Heroes” series for television. This set a pattern of ‘fodder’ for children’s programming for many years to come.

Filmation continued to grow and the company landed more and more superhero programming…

Sutherland: Superman was a tremendous success for us and we obtained contracts to produce other series bases on Action Comics’ heroic stars, such as Aquaman. We also made a deal with 20th Century Fox Studio’s to produce an animated version of Jules Verne’s “Journey to the Center of the Earth” film as a Saturday morning series. Again, we had to move due to the enlarging of the workforce and lack of workspace. We found a building close to Warner Brothers’ studio in Studio City. At last, we didn’t have to look up to Hanna-Barbera across the street any more. By 1968, Filmation was really on a roll, our personal finances improved with an increasing amount of revenue, and we were able to raise our own salaries. My wife Fay and I personally experienced the luxury of starting a modest savings account and purchasing a few items of furniture for our small home. We paid cash for everything for fear of being caught in another financial crisis. At the studio, we were able to hire more talented personnel, which eased some of the pressure. I hired additional directors to take some of the burden from me as I rapidly was becoming incapable of keeping up with the consistent beat of the drum.

We acquainted ourselves with an amazing array of actors, aspiring producers, writers possessing “the script” or “premise of the decade” for a project that would definitely set Hollywood on its ear. Any minor actor of a successful television series was considered fair game to take to lunch, hoping they might sway some influence upon their producers to ‘give a listen’ to a project we might have concocted. Another angle for us was to gain animation rights to established “live action” series that enjoyed good ratings. We had our share of those in the heyday of Filmation. We gained rights to Gilligan’s Island, Lassie, The Hardy Boys and a host of other shows which are now nostalgia.

You, Scheimer and Prescott eventually sold Filmation, but part of the deal was that you’d all stay on for another five years. Take us to 1973, when Star Trek entered your orbit.