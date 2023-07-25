Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published May 2, 2013

    Hailing Frequencies Open With New Personalized Star Trek Emails

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    If you want your emails to boldly go, then the time is now with the debut of personlized Star Trek email addresses. Starting today, fans can choose to be a Starfleet officer with Starfleet.com, be stationed on the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 with the USSEnterprise1701.com, explore the Final Frontier with ToBoldlyGo.com, or choose to take part in all three. Each email address is $15 annually and includes unlimited email storage, an anti-spam and anti-virus service along with choice of webmail or desktop clients. Don't wait, visit www.StarTrekEmail.com now to secure your personalized Star Trek email address!

