Gul Dukat Down Under

In my view, Dukat—the Cardassian warrior portrayed by Marc Alaimo on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine—is the most fascinating of all Trek antagonists. Yes, even more than my (and your) other favorites (Q, Khan, Harry Mudd, Moriarty, Weyoun). That’s because Dukat was a frequent recurring menace on DS9 (almost racking up more guest stints than those other five combined), allowing Alaimo (a wonderful, multi-talented actor) to display the many facets the series’ writers gave this truly complex Cardassian.

Dukat is the alien you love to hate and hate to love. As Starlog correspondent Bill Florence has detailed, Dukat was, at various times, the ousted occupier of Bajor, prime adversary for the Maquis and Klingons, triumphant Dominion ally, grieving father, rogue Cardassian avenger. Not to mention noble patriot and cold-blooded killer as well as ultimate "frenemy" to no less than three DS9 notables (Benjamin Sisko, Major Kira, the tailor Garak).

But, he isn’t a bad guy. "Dukat is not evil," Alaimo emphasized to Florence in our Starlog #255 interview, "and he is not a villain." The actor simply refuses to view Dukat that way.