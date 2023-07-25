Guide To Everything Star Trek At Comic-Con 2013

The buzz is at a crescendo for Comic-Con International 2013, which will kick off on July 18 and run through July 21. As always, Star Trek will be well represented in San Diego by licensees who’ll introduce new and upcoming products, present special guests signing autographs and give away fun freebies. Below is a breakdown of some of the must-see events and must-have products:

Anovos (Booth #4149)

Anovos will have a wide selection of high end authentic reproductions of Star Trek costumes available for purchase. Star Trek: The Original Series Seasons 1 and 3 pants ($150 each), Star Trek:The Movie pants ($150), and Star Trek Into Darkness Khan undershirts ($85) will see limited release as Comic-Con exclusives. Fans can pick up Star Trek The Original Series Kirk, Spock and Scotty Standard Tunics ($199), Star Trek: The Next Generation Picard and Data ties ($40), and a Star Trek: The Original Series Season 1 Captain’s Wrap ($650, orders being taken at Comic-Con for its first run). A prototype of a Star Trek Into Darkness Khan Jacket will also be on display.

Bif Bang Pow! (Booth # 2343)

Bif Bang Pow! is launching a number of exciting items at Comic-Con. Among the special offerings is a Star Trek: The Next Generation Wesley Crusher Build-a-Bridge Deluxe Bobble Head 1 of 8. The first in the “Build-a-Bridge” series to form a mini-replica of the bridge of the U.S.S. Enterprise 1701-D.