GUEST BLOG: The Lineage of Ships That Bear The Name Enterprise

We were talking about the wall of Enterprise and how we were going to put up those reliefs again. I casually mentioned that for this one, why don't we make models and have them gold-plated to add a little something extra. Herman loved the idea and said, “How soon can you get them made?” “Haaa!” I replied. “I don't know, but I'll get right on them.” The hardest part about this project is that we were doing double duty between First Contact and Deep Space Nine, so there was not a lot of time to squeeze these ships in. Things got done quickly. I assembled everything that was available in kit or toy form; the Enterprise A, D, and the Original Series ship all were available in model kit form. The B was available through Playmates, leaving the C and the E to be made from scratch. I put the word out and a garage kit of the C emerged, making the E the only ship that had to be made from scratch.

Thankfully I was making a big study model of the E for the ILM model makers and, in the end, that model was used for the set. As the script progressed, a scene was added that these models were going to all be smashed by Captain Picard. This meant that we would need more than one set of models. So the next step was to make molds of everything and get a lot more gold plating done. The end results were great, especially under those quartz halogen lights. The sad day came and we had to watch them get repeatedly smashed for the scene... Well, they all looked good intact and broken I had to say!

Two years later, production on Star Trek: Insurrection was in the beginning stages and again the observation lounge called for more gold ships. This time around, both the C and the E were available as kits, so we used those for the new masters. As the film progressed, the lounge set had to be redressed for a party scene and the new ships didn't make it into the set or the film.

Moving ahead another couple of years, to Star Trek Nemesis, we are back to the observation lounge in what would be the Big E's final mission. The lounge set got a big face lift and the addition of a much-larger display area for the Enterprise models. Instead of six ships, this time there were going to be 12. For the second case, we built the Voyager, the Excelsior, the Grissom, the Reliant and under construction were the Phoenix and the Defiant. The deadline for these models moved when the filming scheduled changed the set order, and the observation lounge got moved up considerably. To make a long story short, the additional models didn't make it to the set and instead the E models were duplicated in pairs on either side of the viewing screen.