Guest Blog: The Klingon Defense Force

Once in command of a good ship that is staffed with the best officers and crew you can find, it’s time to venture away from Qo’noS and defend the Empire against all that oppose you. Kahless knows where the adventure will lead. You may uncover a conspiracy between a rival House and the Romulans, plunge deep into the very heart of Federation space to deliver a crippling blow to Starfleet, discover the fate of a lost vessel, or face off against demons from Gre’thor with the hopes of earning enough honor and glory to ensure your admission into Sto’vo’kor. Expect to encounter resistance from the Federation, the Romulans, the Cardassians, the Breen, and even the Dominion. Never forget our true foes: the Borg and those shape-shifting monsters, the Undine. They have a habit of turning up when you least expect them, so be prepared at all times!

Expanding the Empire

Space is big. In the Klingon home-sector of Omega Leonis alone, there is the Azlesa Expanse, D’Kel Star Cluster, and the T’ong and Eridon Nebulas. However, there is much more of the galaxy to explore than just the sectors at our door step. The Empire must continue to expand and seek out new allies for our defense against a galaxy gone mad. In order to take the fight to our enemies, we must venture out and obtain resources and build new relationships with species all over the quadrant, including those in Federation, Romulan, and Cardassian space. Songs will be sung about the glory to be had!

Speaking of resources, the Empire has been monitoring Federation cargo and ship movements in the Pi Canis Sector for quite some time -- we have realized that there is a wealth of valuable resources just waiting to be taken. Raids on these Federation facilities have spurred a boon in the Empire’s starship construction, which has led to great advancements in our ships and the unique technologies they employ. Some of these include Graviton Pulse and Magnetometric Generators, Subspace Jump, and the Theta Radiation Vent consoles (found in the C-Store on select Klingon ships).

Whenever you’re in the Pi Canis Sector block, be sure to send Starfleet warm greetings from me as you separate them from their goods. After all, the Federation and the Klingon Empire are at war. The bulk of the frontlines are scattered all over the Eta Eridani Sector. The true measure of any warrior is determined by what they do in battle. Fight honorably with your fellow warriors and sing songs of the glories of battle while you share a barrel of warnog. Fail, and the dishonor will follow you for the rest of your days.

Hmm, Starfleet… although we are at war against the Federation, we do have an agreement to work together against the common Borg threat. The Borg occupy the Gamma Orionis sector block and use transwarp technology to call upon reinforcements from the Delta Quadrant. It is from this location that they launch their seemingly random and relentless attacks. As you venture into this part of the quadrant, be prepared to face them in an attempt to drive them from the sector. As of late, they seem to have a significant interest in the Defera Sector, so keep an eye out for ground invasions in that sector. However, if you’re up for a real challenge, volunteer to join one of the Special Task Force missions to help overcome the growing threat in a few key systems and force them to recede. After all, if they gain a foothold anywhere in the quadrant, all worlds will lose. It is in our best interest to work with the Federation against the Borg. However, once the emergency has been dealt with, all bets are off.

So, that’s it. What do you bekks think? Do you have what it takes to be a Warrior of the Empire? Do you seek to earn honor and glory? Or are you just looking for a good fight? Whatever the reason, it’s time to take the first steps into becoming a warrior.

For the Empire!

Becoming a Warrior