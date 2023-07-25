Published Sep 20, 2012
Guest Blog: The Galileo Restoration Project Begins
Many of you may know about the original Shuttlecraft Galileo's post-production history from a series of articles my friend Steve Thomas has written over the past year published here: http://www.startrek.com/article/the-shuttlecraft-galileo-part-1and here:http://www.startrek.com/article/the-shuttlecraft-galileo-part-2The shuttlecraft filming set, built by AMT and Gene Winfield in the 1960's, has had three owners and a storied, yet sad, history. It finally found its way to the possession of Lynn Miller, a lovely lady and Star Trek fan from Ohio, who rescued the Galileo from deterioration in the Southern California desert.
Photos By: Adam Schneider
Alec Peters has been a Star Trek fan since he first watched TOS on TV in the 60's. He started collecting screen-used Star Trek props and costumes at the big Christie's auction in 2006. Today, Alec works as a Star Trek archivist for CBS, looking after the permanent collection of Star Trek props and costumes that are part of the Star Trek Exhibition.