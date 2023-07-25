Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Sep 20, 2012

    Guest Blog: The Galileo Restoration Project Begins

    By Alec Peters

    Many of you may know about the original Shuttlecraft Galileo's post-production history from a series of articles my friend Steve Thomas has written over the past year published here: http://www.startrek.com/article/the-shuttlecraft-galileo-part-1and here:http://www.startrek.com/article/the-shuttlecraft-galileo-part-2The shuttlecraft filming set, built by AMT and Gene Winfield in the 1960's, has had three owners and a storied, yet sad, history. It finally found its way to the possession of Lynn Miller, a lovely lady and Star Trek fan from Ohio, who rescued the Galileo from deterioration in the Southern California desert.









    Blade Runner
    Back to the Future II
    The Last Starfighter
    Star Trek
    Star Trek




    Star Trek




    Photos By: Adam Schneider

    --------------

    Alec Peters has been a Star Trek fan since he first watched TOS on TV in the 60's. He started collecting screen-used Star Trek props and costumes at the big Christie's auction in 2006. Today, Alec works as a Star Trek archivist for CBS, looking after the permanent collection of Star Trek props and costumes that are part of the Star Trek Exhibition.

