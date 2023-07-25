Guest Blog: The Galileo Restoration Project Begins

Many of you may know about the original Shuttlecraft Galileo's post-production history from a series of articles my friend Steve Thomas has written over the past year published here: http://www.startrek.com/article/the-shuttlecraft-galileo-part-1and here:http://www.startrek.com/article/the-shuttlecraft-galileo-part-2The shuttlecraft filming set, built by AMT and Gene Winfield in the 1960's, has had three owners and a storied, yet sad, history. It finally found its way to the possession of Lynn Miller, a lovely lady and Star Trek fan from Ohio, who rescued the Galileo from deterioration in the Southern California desert.