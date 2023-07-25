GUEST BLOG: The Foundry, Monthly STO Recap

The Foundry for Star Trek Online gives players a chance to create and share their very own stories with the world, and during the month of May, four of these stories were spotlighted. These Spotlight Missions were designed by members of the Star Trek Online community and are great playable examples of what you, too, can add to the Star Trek Online universe.

May 4th: “City of the Polmar Ree” by Alimac30

Faction: Federation

Level Requirement: Any

Mission Summary: Once every 216 years, every sentient species in the galaxy is invited to the extra-galactic space city of the ancient Polmar Ree. It’s been 216 years and the time of the Polmar Ree has come again. Most will go in peace... but in the shadows of an enemy faction, warriors plan a catastrophic attack. Wormholes are opening in every quadrant, starships are gathering, and your invitation has arrived...

May 11th: “Federation Desperation” by Maziken

Faction: Klingon

Level Requirement: 16+

Mission Summary: The Federation and the Klingon Empire are conducting peace talks on Risa. The Federation hopes to form an alliance to combat the Borg forces that continue to encroach into both governments' territory. Can you help ensure that these treaty talks go smoothly or will the Borg have only limited resistance when they fully invade?

May 18th: “Another Man’s Hell” by CheRoj

Faction: Federation

Level Requirement: 31+

Mission Summary: The Klingon Empire has been experiencing much trouble with the sudden appearance of the Fek'Ihri, the ancient soldiers of the tyrant Molor. But, the threat of the Fek'Ihri has not been confined to Klingon space. Now, Federation ships are sending reports of encounters with these sadistic, Klingon demons as well. Are these beings really the minions of a cruel tyrant that has been burning in Gre’thor for millennia? Or, is there another force at work wearing the face of Klingon mythology?

May 25th: “Time the Enemy” by Havraha

Faction: Klingon

Level Requirement: Any

Mission Summary: On a routine mission to expand the Klingon Empire's influence, how will your crew perform when it stumbles upon a new threat?

To play these Foundry missions, log into Star Trek Online (you can create a free account here), open your Mission Journal (J), choose the 'Available' tab from the top, and then click on the 'Community Authored' tab from the left. Once in this menu, click the arrow at the top to bring down the search function and search for one of the author or mission names mentioned above. Once the mission you are interested in playing appears, click on it and press the 'Hail' button on the bottom-right of the Mission Journal to accept the mission.

For more information about the Foundry, including how to play community-authored Foundry Missions and resources on how to create your own mission, check out this StarTrek.comGuest Blog. Also, you can check out Star Trek Online’s index of past Spotlighted MissionsHERE.