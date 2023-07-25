GUEST BLOG: The Evolution of "Space Seed," Part 5

That Theiss was able to marry function, character and symbolism so creatively despite limitations speaks volumes about his talent. While interviewing casting director Joseph D’Agosta for our research, the man responsible for thinking of Montalban for the role, he relayed a fascinating and fun story. While D’Agosta was speaking to Montalban on the phone to offer him the role (he did not have to read for the part because Montalban’s talent and reliability were already known), he asked for the actor’s chest and pants measurements so the costume designers could get started as soon as possible making his outfits. D’Agosta relayed that the measurements were so impressive because of Montalban’s famed athleticism and physique that people almost didn’t believe the numbers were real!

Maria Jose and John Tenuto are both sociology professors at the College of Lake County in Grayslake, Illinois, specializing in popular culture and subculture studies. The Tenutos have conducted extensive research on the history of Star Trek, and have presented at venues such as Creation Conventions and the St. Louis Science Center. They have written for the official Star Trek Magazine and their extensive collection of Star Trek items has been featured in SFX Magazine. Their theory about the “20-Year Nostalgia Cycle” and research on Star Trek fans has been featured on WGN News, BBC Radio, and in the documentary The Force Among Us. They recently researched all known paperwork from the making of the classic episode "Space Seed" and are excited to be sharing some previously unreported information about Khan's first adventure with fellow fans. Contact the Tenutos at jtenuto@clcillinois.edu or mjtenuto@clcillinois.edu