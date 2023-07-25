GUEST BLOG: The Evolution of "Space Seed," Part 4

Believe it or not, even in the Roddenberry/Coon script, Khan is not yet “Khan Noonien Singh.” He is Sibahl Khan Noonien (a name that will appear in James Blish’s adaption to the episode written from this draft of the script). The DeForest Research company (no relation to DeForest Kelley), which was tasked with checking scripts for errors and other potential problems, suggests a change in the name to “Govin Bahadur Singh” to closer approximate Sikhism traditions. Roddenberry and Coon then change the name to its final form, keeping Noonien because Roddenberry hoped the name would be recognized by a World War II friend that he wish to reconnect with. After three months of rewrites, Khan has arrived!

One of our favorite pages in all of Gene Roddenberry’s archives is a script page that includes the names Ericssen, Thorwald, and Kahn (sic) with scratch outs and handwritten notes. For us, it symbolizes the tortured route that the “Space Seed” script took on its journey into Star Trek history.

The final script, the result of Wilber’s idea, Coon’s improvements, Robert Justman’s suggestions and Roddenberry’s polish, is arguably one of the most important written and filmed. Without “Space Seed” there would have been no Wrath of Khan. Without the incredible success of Wrath of Khan, which had the highest-grossing box office opening weekend in film history to that time, the future of the Star Trek franchise would have been very different. And without Wrath of Khan, Star Trek Into Darkness would be a very different film, if any future Star Trek films had ever existed in the first place.