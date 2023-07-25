GUEST BLOG: The Evolution of "Space Seed," Part 3

Producer Gene Coon had issued “Space Seed” writer/creator Carey Wilber a challenge: “In other words Carey, build us a giant of a man” when referring to the episode’s villain Harold Ericcson (Note: the spelling of Ericcson changes many times, and to simplify, we will utilize one of the common variations).

An experienced and creative television writer of shows like The Virginian and Rawhide, Wilber utilizes all the notes of Coon, Gene Roddenberry and Robert Justman to move the story a step closer to its final version with his October 26, 1966 script. However, despite Wilber’s talent, the script still is not exactly what the creators had hoped. Of most concern is that the character of Ericcson has been rewritten into a former criminal whose followers call him The King -- his criminal empire had long ago controlled a large portion of the Earth. Much of the story revolves around Ericcson killing the only witness to his true identity, a Botany Bay crew member named Henderson.

Additionally, one of the features of Wilber’s original outline for “Space Seed” that everyone liked, and which survives into the final version, is that Captain James Kirk essentially forgives the villain and offers him and his people the chance of a new life with a world to settle and tame. Unfortunately, if Ericcson actually kills someone, as he does in Wilber’s October 26th script, then NBC would never allow that kind of ending. Television values of that time dictated that bad guy always gets punished for his or her actions.

It is now six weeks before filming and there is no workable script. The episode will require a good deal of new special effects and costumes (eventually Ricardo Montalban’s Khan character will have more costume changes than almost any other TOS male guest star) which need to be prepared.