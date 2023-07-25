Guest Blog: STO -- TNG: The 25th Anniversary

For me, Star Trek: The Next Generation was the Star Trek series that made me a fan. It was the series I watched with my dad, geeked out about with my friends, and had me at the edge of my seat week after week. It’s the Trek that made me go back and watch The Original Series, made me stand in line for the opening night of every Trek film, and got me going to conventions. It’s the series that set me up as a lifetime Trekkie.

Twenty five years ago was the start of a new era of Trek, and that first season of The Next Generation laid the groundwork for all the amazing things to come in the post-TOS era. We wanted to give players a nice treat on the 25th Anniversary of that first season. For that we chose a free Season 1 TNG Uniform. To spice it up a bit, we added Worf’s Season 1 baldric and his signature hair and goatee. Why Worf? Worf represented the new world for Trek that began that first season. A universe where enemies of old could work together, a galaxy where there were still discoveries to be made, and a hope for the future of the series.

From now until around 10am PDT on Tuesday, July 24th, to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Star Trek: The Next Generation, we’re running an in-game promotion where you can unlock free, special costume options for your characters*. Open your Mission Journal (default key “J”) to accept a mini-mission that will ask you to go to speak with Worf in the Holodeck of either Starfleet or Klingon Academy. Complete this mission and unlock the following rewards: