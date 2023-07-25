Guest Blog: STO Previews No-Win Scenario Event

Star Trek Onlinelead content designer Scott “Goatshark” Shicoff shares details about the upcoming No-Win Scenario event in this entry of the STO Season 6 News Dev Blog series.

“I don’t believe in the no-win scenario.”

- Captain James T. Kirk

Unlike Captain Kirk, you won’t be able to cheat your way to victory in our version of a no-win scenario. Captains will be tested to see how long they can hold out against an ever-increasing enemy attack courtesy of a new Holodeck training program. To help with general preparedness, with each simulation, a random enemy force will be chosen to test the group’s mettle. While each enemy group will require different tactics, one thing remains constant: protect the defenseless transport.

The No-Win Scenario event ends when either the transport is destroyed or players successfully defeat the 10th and final wave. Player rewards are increased with each successful wave defense; the farther you get, the more you’re rewarded. Special titles can also be unlocked for those that are able to defeat wave 6 and above.

To participate, use the PvE Queue to join either a public or private queue. This event is always available, but if you play during certain hourly events (calendar updates to be announced at a later date) you will earn even more rewards. No-Win Scenario is available to both Federation and Klingon players and is targeted at 5-person groups. You must be a Vice Admiral or Lieutenant General to participate.

We’ll see you in-game and in the queues for No-Win Scenario when it launches with Season 6: Under Siege.

Scott “Goatshark” Shicoff

Lead Content Designer

Star Trek Online