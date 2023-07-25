Guest BLOG: STO Fleet Advancement Introduction

- Fleets will be a more central and fundamental part of the Star Trek Online experience, with particular focus on End-Game.

- Every Fleet will start with its own instanced system map with a Starbase exterior under construction. The Starbase interior and exterior will grow in appearance and functionality as you contribute to your fleet.

- Fleets are an entirely new advancement system, allowing Fleet members to collaborate together to overcome new challenges for new top-tier rewards. Fleet advancement is designed for Fleets of all sizes and styles of play.

- Fleets can develop their Starbase how they like – focusing on Military, Engineering and Science depending on the direction of the Fleet leaders.

- Having a Fleet grants you access to new group space and ground challenges, including the active defense of your Starbase. In pursuit of this defense, developing your Starbase will also provide you with new hyper-powerful consumable devices called Operational Assets that can be only be used in these special challenges.

- Fleets member can gain access to a whole array of new top-tier rewards including new starships, new equipment, costume options, new consumable Operational Assets, and more.

- Fleets can improve their Starbase interior with special contacts and functionality such as bank access, ship dock facilities, Sickbays, contacts, cosmetic upgrades, and many other additions.

Now, let’s take a look at how this all works. Fleet members will contribute a variety of resources including Fleet Marks, commodities, duty officers, Dilithium, data samples, Bridge Officer skill points and other resources to complete various Fleet Projects. Completing a Fleet Project gains the Fleet experience points in one of three categories: Military, Engineering and Science. In addition to gaining Fleet experience points, every Fleet Project will also grant additional rewards that may include:

- Adding new functionality to your Starbase such as the ability to repair ships or open Transwarp gates to distant sectors.

- Adding new contacts to your Starbase interior that allow for useful functions such as additional duty officer assignments, mail, banking, skill respec, bridge officer training and many other functions.

- Add limited numbers of new ships or other elite equipment to Fleet stores.

- Limited time buffs.

- Aesthetic improvements to your Starbase.