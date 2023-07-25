Guest Blog: STO Colony Invasion Event

Lead Content Designer Scott “Goatshark” Shicoff shares details about the upcoming Colony Invasion event in this entry of the Star Trek Online Season 6 News Dev Blog series.

Many colonies along the edges of Federation space were abandoned when fighting broke out between the Federation and the Klingon Empire. Some of these have been left to decay. Others have been taken over by colonists who want to remain independent from the Federation and are willing to take the risks that come with living on the edge of disaster. The Federation is concerned about these colonists, and with the recent escalation in hostilities in those areas, they have been trying to relocate as many colonies as possible. Unfortunately, most of the inhabitants of these worlds have no interest in moving. The Federation Council sent a diplomatic envoy to one such planet, and that’s when things got ugly…

During this event, players must drive back the random invading forces to secure the planet. Along the way, timed objectives will become available. These objectives include downloading colony data, rescuing/capturing diplomats and rescuing/capturing wounded colonists. Securing the colony will earn some rewards with bonuses based on how many of the timed objectives you can complete along the way. There’s even a special (and very difficult) battle hidden on the planet should players investigate off the beaten path.

To participate, use the PvE Queue to join either a public or private queue. This event is always available, but if you play during certain hourly events (calendar updates to be announced at a later date) you will earn even more rewards. Colony Invasion is available to both Federation and Klingon players and is targeted at 5-person groups. You must be a Vice Admiral or Lieutenant General to participate.

We’ll see you in-game and in the queues for Colony Invasion when it launches with Season 6: Under Siege.

Scott “Goatshark” Shicoff

Lead Content Designer

Star Trek Online