Guest Blog: Starbase Featured Project #11

From time to time, special projects will become available for fleets. With these special projects you can unlock new features to give your starbase more crew, more customization, and more recognizable features from Star Trek! Be quick, though – when a special project becomes available, it will only be available for a limited time. You must start the project before the end of the feature. Once you’ve started the project, though, you can keep working on it until it’s finished, even if the special event ends – but remember, you can only work on one special project at a time, so you’ll want to finish quickly to make sure that you can work on the next special feature!