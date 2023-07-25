GUEST BLOG: Spotlight On The Foundry, STO Recap

August 10th: “Safari So Good” by Meth_Shadowstorm

Provisioning Fr Provisioning Freighter has not returned. Qapla'!

August 17th: “Krios Falling” by Alien_de_jour

king you to help fulfill his ancestor's oath.

August 24th: “Spawn of Medusa” by Duke-of-Rock

Faction: Federation

Level Requirement: AnyMission Summary: You have been ordered to the Pi Canis sector immediately to rendezvous with Admiral Fedrikson on the U.S.S. Crazy Horse in the Seedea System. A Klingon acquaintance of yours has requested Federation assistance in a serious matter that could affect the quadrant.

August 31st: “Raktajino in a Jar” by Drogyn1701

Faction: KlingonLevel Requirement: 16+Mission Summary: Taking a Ferengi captain's stash of Gold-Pressed Latinum seems like a good idea, right? Think again! Accused of murder most foul, you must navigate the Ferengi legal system and a prison full of psychotics to finally get free of the mess you created.

To play these Foundry missions, log into Star Trek Online (you can create a free account HERE), open your Mission Journal (J), choose the 'Available' tab from the top, and then click on the 'Community Authored' tab from the left. Once in this menu, click the arrow at the top to bring down the search function and search for one of the author or mission names mentioned above. Once the mission you are interested in playing appears, click on it and press the 'Hail' button on the bottom-right of the Mission Journal to accept the mission.For more information about the Foundry, including how to play community-authored Foundry missions and resources on how to create your own mission, check out this StarTrek.comGuest Blog. Also, you can check out Star Trek Online’s index of past Spotlighted Missions here.