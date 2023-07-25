GUEST BLOG: Spotlight On the Foundry, Sept. Recap

The Foundry for Star Trek Online gives players a chance to create and share their very own stories with the world, and during the month of September, four of these stories were spotlighted. These Spotlight Missions were designed by members of the Star Trek Online community and are great playable examples of what you, too, can add to the Star Trek Online universe.

September 7th: “One Too Many” by XR-377

Faction: FederationLevel Requirement: 41+Mission Summary: The daughter of "Reg" Barclay is working on Earth Spacedock tracking down a system's bug in the Station's Network. But, as can be expected, she has a problem one too many…

September 14th: “Stray Dogs” by drkfrontiers

Faction: KlingonLevel Requirement: 41+Mission Summary: During the height of the Gorn Wars, a renowned Klingon Fleet, Wing 327, disappeared without a trace. For months afterwards, the Klingon Defense Force scoured the galaxy in a vain effort to discover the fate of the once mighty fleet. You and your crew have been ordered to investigate rumors of the recent sighting of the fleet, along with the mysterious marauder attacks along the frontier.

September 21st: “Checks and Balances” by mygod_itsfullofstars

Faction: FederationLevel Requirement: AnyMission Summary: In the shadow of the Borg invasion of Defera, you are called on to protect the Preserver archive at Lae'nas. When you arrive, however, you will find a mystery that will take you beyond explored space and a threat that no one expected.

September 28th: “Betrayal of the Empire (Part 1)” by Evil70th

Faction: KlingonLevel Requirement: 16+Mission Summary: Your old friend Worf needs to speak with you immediately. He believes there may be a link to a high ranking councilman in the High Council and the Romulans. Worf needs your help in uncovering the truth of a threat that could shake the Empire to its core. You owe him your life. Will you help your old friend now?To play these Foundry missions, log into Star Trek Online (you can create a free account HERE), open your Mission Journal (J), choose the 'Available' tab from the top, and then click on the 'Community Authored' tab from the left. Once in this menu, click the arrow at the top to bring down the search function and search for one of the author or mission names mentioned above. Once the mission you are interested in playing appears, click on it and press the 'Hail' button on the bottom-right of the Mission Journal to accept the mission.For more information about the Foundry, including how to play community-authored Foundry missions and resources on how to create your own mission, check out this StarTrek.com Guest Blog. Also, you can check out Star Trek Online’s index of past Spotlighted Missions HERE.