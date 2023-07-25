Guest Blog: Sending Picard, Kirk, & More To Space

Now realize often I'll meet a Star Trek fan, but rarely do I find one out in the wild that shares my level of passion for the series. I've seen almost 500 episodes of Star Trek, every movie; more than 20,000 minutes of Trek in total. Star Trek has done more to expand my imagination than anything else. Star Trek has invited me over and over again to consider possibilities of existence that I hadn't previously contemplated. And I value that deeply because there's nothing more important than imagination.

"Imagination is more important than knowledge. For while knowledge defines all we currently know and understand, imagination points to all we might yet discover and create." - Albert Einstein

If Captain Picard were real, he would be my #1 hero. In my book, he's a 10 on the coolness scale.

So a couple of weeks after my encounter with Shannon and her Picard doll, I had a spontaneous idea. Picard is the greatest starship captain to ever live, but he's never made it to space in reality, right? So let's send him there! Not Patrick Stewart, of course, but his action figure to symbolically represent the historic journey. (But if you're reading, Sir Patrick, and want to go to space for real, call me. I can make that happen.)

And not on a rocket, but on a high-altitude balloon. Think weather balloon. Sounds unremarkable, but high-altitude balloons reach impressive heights, way beyond where the SR-71 Blackbird or even U-2 Spy Plane used to fly, and easily high enough to see the curvature of the Earth. They reach a region known as near space, which extends from 65,000 feet to 327,359 feet. At 327,360 feet (100 kilometers/62 miles) starts The Kármán Line, which is the point at which it’s widely accepted that outer space begins.

The idea began to expand: if we're going to send Picard, let's send him atop of the Enterprise-D and send Riker and Data, as well! And let's also send Kirk and the NCC-1701 and the two leading men behind the 2009 Star Trek movie, J.J. Abrams and Roberto Orci. (I had a doll maker create custom hand-sculpted action figures of Abrams and Orci.)

It wasn't long before this small side project started to take on a life of its own. I'm no engineer, so I knew I needed some experts to tackle the engineering side. I reached out to a few organizations and SEDS (Students for The Exploration and Development of Space) responded with the perfect man for the job: Spencer Gore; an engineering student at the University of Illinois, major Star Trek fan, and the founder of a company called Space for All, which launches small commercial payloads aboard high-altitude balloons. I linked up with Spencer and he and his team began to construct the payload.