Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Dec 9, 2012

    Guest Blog: Rescuing The Enterprise-D Bridge Replica

    Guest Blog: Rescuing The Enterprise-D Bridge Replica

    By Huston Huddleston

    My name is Huston Huddleston. I am the madman behind rescuing the Paramount-built Star Trek: The Next Generation U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D bridge replica from destruction, and attempting to restore it and turn it into a non-profit educational museum. This is a project by fans/for fans, and will be available to anyone who wants to visit, take photos, watch movies, make fan films, have meetings, even get married on the bridge! And admission will be free of charge, with donations given to keep the lights on. Plus, we’ll be doing fundraising for Make-A-Wish and Habitat for Humanity.



    Star Trek
    Next Generation
    The Walking Dead


    www.kickstarter.com/projects/newstarship/star-trek-enterprise-bridge-restoration






    Next Generation


    Star Trek Generations




    Star Trek


    Creation Entertainment Official Star Trek Convention




    Newstarship.com
    Enterprise Restoration




    Doctor Who
    Knight Rider
    Back to the Future
    Experience


    Wizard World
    Gallifrey One
    Doctor Who
    Megacon


    www.newstarship.com


    https://twitter.com/thenewstarship


    https://www.facebook.com/EnterpriseRestoration


    Star Trek
    Star Trek




    New Starship Enterprise Museum


    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top