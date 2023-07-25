Published Dec 6, 2013
Guest Blog: Q’s Winter Wonderland Now Open
Q has returned once again to spread joy and cheer to the mortals of the galaxy. From now until January 16, 2014 around 10am PST, Q’s Winter Wonderland is once again available to visit by speaking with Q on Qo’nos, Earth Spacedock, or New Romulus Command. Q will transport you to his festive valley to celebrate with your favorite winter activities.
But Q wouldn’t be Q without a few new surprises for his friends. This year, Q has created a delicious gingerbread colony, and then in traditional Q fashion, sent his legions of animated snowmen to attack it. Now, for his further amusement, he will shrink you down so you can save the confectionary colonists from the evil snowmen. Of course, no phasers or disruptors are allowed – only snowballs and snowball weapons for this “slay” ride. And to keep things from being too easy, Q has made it quite slippery in the gingerbread village, so you may want to bring your ice skates. Along the way you can rescue gingerbread men, eat delicious candy for an energy boost, and battle a Yeti. “Winter Invasion” is a cross-faction event, available to participate in via the PvE queue, for players who are level 10+.
Not only does completing the Winter Invasion give some amazing prizes, but hidden somewhere in the gingerbread colony is a present containing a Winter Holiday Recipe. Take this recipe to the Winter Wonderland Chef on the Winter Wonderland map for a special mission that rewards you with holiday food, as well as holiday commodities that you can redeem for great costumes and prizes -- info about the rewards for this year’s Winter Event will be posted in tomorrow’s Dev Blog.
But Q’s generosity doesn’t stop there. You can also take part in a pie-eating contest for even more holiday commodities. In addition, all your favorite Winter Wonderland activities will be returning, including:• “The Fast and the Flurrious”, the competitive race that rewards Epohh tags to breed special winter Epohhs that can be kept as non-combat pets, or turned in for Marks of your choice.• “The Fastest Game on Ice,” the race that grants you those coveted glossy pictures of Q to redeem for a new starship.• Fight the snowmen that Q brings to life to win holiday commodities.• Find hidden accolades around the map.
Happy holidays, and don’t forget your jackets! We’ll see you all at Q’s Winter Wonderland and in the queues for the new “Winter Invasion” event
Note: The minimum level for players to participate in Q’s Winter Wonderland is 10+.
Jaddua "QuantumMeerkat" RossContent DesignerStar Trek Online