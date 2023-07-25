Guest Blog: Q’s Winter Wonderland Now Open

Q has returned once again to spread joy and cheer to the mortals of the galaxy. From now until January 16, 2014 around 10am PST, Q’s Winter Wonderland is once again available to visit by speaking with Q on Qo’nos, Earth Spacedock, or New Romulus Command. Q will transport you to his festive valley to celebrate with your favorite winter activities.

But Q wouldn’t be Q without a few new surprises for his friends. This year, Q has created a delicious gingerbread colony, and then in traditional Q fashion, sent his legions of animated snowmen to attack it. Now, for his further amusement, he will shrink you down so you can save the confectionary colonists from the evil snowmen. Of course, no phasers or disruptors are allowed – only snowballs and snowball weapons for this “slay” ride. And to keep things from being too easy, Q has made it quite slippery in the gingerbread village, so you may want to bring your ice skates. Along the way you can rescue gingerbread men, eat delicious candy for an energy boost, and battle a Yeti. “Winter Invasion” is a cross-faction event, available to participate in via the PvE queue, for players who are level 10+.