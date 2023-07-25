GUEST BLOG: On The Set of DS9's Final Day

The scene being filmed was Vic’s Lounge, with James Darren and band doing “What You Leave Behind” over and over, so the camera could get shots of all the audience, which seemed to be everyone who ever had anything to do with DS9, including production staff. Several actors usually in alien makeup were finally humans in Vic’s: Max, Aron, J.G. As producer Rick Berman reported, “…A constant stream of well-wishers kept strolling onto the soundstage … everyone was taking pictures and signing each other's script covers. It was like the last day of high school.”

A slim woman in tight-waisted green lace dress, with perky short red hair and lots of makeup turned out to be production assistant Lolita Fatjo! Ira Steven Behr was a really ‘cool cat’ in shades, and cigarette, surrounded by beautiful women (one of whom was Mrs. Behr). Andy Robinson, Robert O’Reilly and Chase watched this final DS9 day with watery smiles. Chase thrust a call sheet at me to get everyone to sign while she said goodbyes. I’d never approached actors on a working stage for an autograph. But most were very friendly.