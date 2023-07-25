Guest Blog: Nimoy Revisits The Creation of the Vulcan Salute

The Vulcan split-fingered greeting gesture remains one of the classic, defining, iconic images in Star Trek. It’s been seen repeatedly across the franchise, often accompanied by the words, “Live long and prosper.” Leonard Nimoy – borrowing a page from an ancient Jewish ritual he observed as a boy in his native Boston -- introduced the salute in The Original Series episode “Amok Time,” in a scene in which Spock greets T’Pau (Celia Lovsky), the Vulcan official who was to preside over his wedding to T’Pring (Arlene Martel). Nimoy had no idea at the time, as he stood on the set of “Amok Time” with Lovsky, William Shatner, DeForest Kelley and director Joseph Pevney, that he’d be setting a pop culture moment in motion, but that’s precisely what he did.

Three years ago, StarTrek.com asked Nimoy if, in time to celebrate the upcoming Jewish holidays of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, he would pen a firsthand account of what he saw as a child in synagogue that years later led him to create the greeting. To our great pleasure, the Star Trek legend agreed to do so for those fans who've never heard the story or never read about it in his autobiography. He also was kind enough to set up the context in which he raised the notion of the gesture to Pevney during the “Amok Time” shoot in 1967 and to address the oft-asked question of whether or not Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry had any role in its creation or signed off on it. The guest blog proved so popular that we've made it a tradition to run it each year in time for the Jewish holidays.