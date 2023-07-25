GUEST BLOG: Making the "Redemption" Blu-ray a Reality

Still, Moore knew that at some point the opportunity would come along to revisit that storyline, since Worf's honor would eventually have to be restored. Ron went on to further explore Klingon myths and culture during his post-TNG stint on DS9, but it all started with this terrific story arc.

Since the restoration process is now a really well-oiled machine and the team at CBS Digital continues to outdo themselves with every new release, fans can expect a stunning theatrical quality presentation of this beloved tale. In order to make this release an even more rewarding experience, we've put together an all- new documentary which complements the feature length docs we've been producing for the complete season sets. This one, titled "Survive and Succeed: An Empire at War," is meant to not only be an exploration into this landmark episode, but it’s also our love letter to the Klingons. You'll hear about every aspect of production -- from composer Ron Jones' approach to writing Klingon music to Dan Curry and Dennis "Danger" Madalone on crafting the weapons and combat styles for this great warrior race.Since our goal with these documentaries has been to take a scholarly approach to the production of the series, we felt this disc offered a great opportunity to explore the popularity of the Klingons and how the importance of this fan favorite race has inspired writers, producers and actors to develop a fully realized culture. Also, some of the actors responsible for TNG's most memorable Klingon characters, among them Michael Dorn (Worf), Robert O'Reilly (Gowron), and Gwynyth Walsh (B'Etor) discuss their philosophies, techniques and approaches to playing characters that are larger than life, Shakespearean in quality and ultimately incredibly memorable. And Denise Crosby shares her memories on her return to the show in this episode.