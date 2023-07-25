Guest Blog: Ker'rat Space War Zone

The Borg are weak.

Their ability to root themselves in an obscure area of the Neutral Zone speaks volumes for the ailing Federation's duplicity. The Klingon Intelligence Database says the Ker'rat system was assimilated by the Borg during their invasion into the Beta Quadrant to wipe away the Federation. While once the orange rays of the Ker'rat star bathed the forest planet on the edge of its habitable zone, the Borg quickly cracked and reduced its moon down to base materials used to repair their ships. While Starfleet points its sensor arrays to the far corners of distant quadrants and sends its Captains to chart obscure sectors, the Empire endures. While our warriors push back Starfleet and their cowardly Romulan Pe’taQ allies in the Otha System, our squadrons seek to remove these lifeless Borg drones from the battle lines and salvage any worthy technology.

Our war with the Federation grows weary; their forces become ever more splintered as new obstacles come into view. Our houses remain strong, we remain focused, and here at the Ker'rat system we will dominate whomever we find there.

-The Klingon Defense Force