GUEST BLOG: How To Transform Yourself Into A Klingon

Since my specialty is Klingons, we’ll use them for an example here, but any character you decide on will employ the same basic techniques. Start with your hot-foam forehead and wig, adhesive, rubber mask grease paint, 99% alcohol, makeup brushes, makeup sponges, Q-tips, Duo adhesive and translucent powder. Most everything you’ll need is available at your local drug store at inexpensive prices. What you can’t find at your local drug store, you can get online at sci-fi makeup suppliers.

Clean your skin with the alcohol or witch hazel. Apply adhesive to the center point over your nose and other areas on your forehead where the appliance will be fitted. I use silicone adhesive [Telesis 5] or pros-aide. Both can be purchased online at a sci-fi makeup supplier. For me, silicone adhesive works the best. It goes on easy, holds all day, and is easily removed with alcohol. It is also the most expensive item you’ll purchase, but if you’re careful you can make it last for a longer period of time.