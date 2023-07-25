GUEST BLOG: Help Restore the USS Enterprise Studio Model

Did you or someone you know encounter the Enterprise during its working life in Hollywood between 1964 and 1969? Did you attend Space Week at Golden West College in 1972 or see the ship at the Arts and Industries building in 1974/75? Were you one of the five million visitors who saw the ship in the new National Air and Space Museum in 1976? If so, the Museum wants your photos! To find out how to submit electronic copies of first-hand photos or film of the Enterprise studio model, please e-mail StarshipEnterprise@si.edu.Please note: Screen captures from episodes, previously published photos, or images currently available online are not needed.LLAP!Nick Partridge is a public affairs specialist at the National Air and Space Museum