GUEST BLOG: Get a Behind-The- Scenes Peek at Enterprise Model

One of the things I really love about my job with Star Trek The Official Starships Collection is getting to peek behind the curtain and seeing how something familiar was almost very different. I also love seeing something I’ve never seen before. I’m smiling right now because both those things just happened...

We’ve been putting the magazine together for our second special, which is a model of the Star Trek (2009) version of the Enterprise. The magazine is almost all about the design process and is full of concept art. We’ve been talking to production designer Scott Chambliss and concept artist Ryan Church (who designed the new Enterprise), as well as ILM’s Alex Jaeger. They’ve all been incredibly helpful. One of the things that Alex Jaeger turned up was a series of concept artworks that showed different ways that the Enterprise’s warp nacelles could light up as the ship goes to warp. I’d never seen them before and thought they were absolutely fascinating.