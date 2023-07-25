Guest Blog: Genesis of "Unimatrix Zero" - Mike Sussman

Seven begins to bond with one of the Virtual Aliens, a man who, like her, is comforted by the multitude of voices on the network -- it reminds her of the Collective. Despite the millions of light-years between them, Seven's relationship with this alien begins to take on romantic overtones.

The Node continues to draw ever increasing resources from Voyager, too fast for us to sustain. Seven comes up with a desperate plan to keep it operating -- but it will require cannibalizing the warp core, stranding us in the Delta Quadrant indefinitely. Seven is convinced the sacrifice will be worth it -- her alien friend assures her his people have the knowledge to repair the core. But Janeway isn't so trusting, and the captain is presented with a difficult choice.

That's when we discover a fatal flaw -- the web we've tapped into has a temporal displacement. We've been talking to aliens who haven't been born yet. The Node must be shut down immediately -- all knowledge of it purged from Voyager's computer.

For Seven, it is a crushing turn of events. She goes to the holodeck one last time to say good-bye -- her heart breaking with the knowledge the man she has developed feelings for won't exist for generations to come.

The story had some problems. For one thing, the ending was too similar to DS9's "The Sound of Her Voice". And the idea of Janeway "growing despondent" over a new technology that might take away her job didn't go over well; neither did the notion of a romance for Seven of Nine (at first). The story had a decent setup, but petered out too quickly. Still, there was something there... the idea of going into the holodeck and virtually transporting to another world seemed intriguing. They weren't ready to buy it yet, so I went home to think about it some more before our next meeting.

After a few days, I came up with two variations on the story. One of them, I was sure, had to sell. In broad strokes, these were the two ideas...

1) "Virtual Away Mission" After linking with the network and meeting these aliens on the holodeck, we utilize the transporter to send Seven's consciousness on a "virtual away mission" to a distant planet. Once there, there's an accident, and Seven's transporter pattern is apparently lost, trapping her forever in this virtual realm. As she tries to get back to Voyager, Seven discovers these aliens we've met are really avatars -- digital shadows of people who logged into the network long ago. Seven starts to question her own reality and suspects that she, too, may only be a digital echo of the real Seven of Nine.

2) "Sim Voyager" The aliens we meet on the holodeck believe that Voyager and its crew are part of a simulation, and they launch a "virtual war" on us, sending commandos through the holodeck and taking over the ship. It's now up to Janeway to go into the holodeck and take the attack to the aliens, hoping to prove to them that we are real, this war is real, and that we're going to hurt them for real if they don't stop this cyber assault.

I was feeling pretty confident that one of these would sell (as you may have guessed, neither did). I set up the meeting, and then the fear hit me: what if neither sold? I had to come up with at least one more idea. With time running out, I put on my thinking cap (a process which involves a lot of staring out the window). After a fashion, I remembered my earlier Borg story (the one that had sold but hadn't been made) and a thought flitted through my brain...

"They haven't really done anything about the Borg and cyberspace."

Hmmm.