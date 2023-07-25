GUEST BLOG: Free Solanae Tribble Available

Hello Captains,

To celebrate the release of Star Trek Online’s Season 8: The Sphere, this furry critter is now free to claim from the in-game C-Store ('Personnel' tab) for all players of any faction for a limited time only. Make sure and grab yours by before November 27th, after which it will no longer be available.

Joining the fun at Star Trek Online is easy and free. Just visit www.startrekonline.com, register for an account and then download and install the game. Once you've done that, just log in with your new account and you're ready to discover the entire Star Trek Online universe.

Solanae Tribble

A small colony of this breed of Tribble was discovered in one of the lower levels of one of the massive Spires that jut out from the inner surface of the Solanae Dyson Sphere. Their fur courses with subspace energy, causing a slight tingling disorientation to those that pet it, which some find pleasurable. How this particular creature came to be infused with subspace energies remains a mystery.

This Tribble has no fear of Klingons or other hostile species.

This Tribble is Polygeminus grex dyson.

Petting this sub-species of tribble will grant the following buffs:• +5 Antiproton Resistance Rating• +1% Critical Hit Chance• +1 Dyson Mark (max once per hour)

Note: Claiming this Unique (max one per character) item from the C-Store is an account wide unlock, that any of your existing or future Captains can acquire. All players who have claimed this item before November 27th from the C-Store will be able to claim it on any future characters you create on your account. This Tribble is “bind on pick-up.”

We hope you enjoy the Solanae Tribble and we’ll see you in-game.