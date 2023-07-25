GUEST BLOG: Foundry Feature Episode Series

Hello!

My name is Cerberusfilms and I'm here to tell you about a project that we at StarbaseUGC.com have been working on for the past few months.

Since the release of the Foundry, people have told many great stories in the Star Trek universe. Some have been epics to rival the length of The Motion Picture, and others have been no longer than an episode of TNG, yet still had the same impact and storytelling power.

With that in mind, a group of Authors from StarbaseUGC came together earlier this year to create the first, fully fledged Feature Episode Series entirely created in the Foundry!

This series consists of 6 missions, created by some of the best and most prolific authors in Star Trek Online, including (in no particular order) Kirkfat, CaptPFDennis, Zorbane, Drogyn1701, Castmodean, Rellimtime82, RogueEnterprise, Cerberusfilms and Bazag.

Without further ado, I present:

"Purity"

"Purity" revolves around the core principles of the Federation, and their defense from within and out. How much latitude should Starfleet be allowed in their search for resources? Should we put our needs above those of an entire Civilization? Is the Federation all it claims to be? All these questions and more are asked and answered in this series.

The first mission "Purity: Of Denial," will debut for Federation Players on Tuesday, the 1st of October, with each subsequent episode being released every Tuesday following until the 5th of November.

With the kind support of the STO team, each mission will be spotlighted, providing extra rewards to those who complete these missions.

Please follow @StarbaseUGC on twitter, as well as check out StarbaseUGC.com to keep up to date on the latest developments on this series.

We can't wait for you all to play the episodes!

CerberusfilmsStarbaseUGC