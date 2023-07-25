Guest Blog: Fighting Time

As beings who live outside of linear time, they cannot understand our perception of events; but Sisko attempts to explain: “My species lives in one point in time. And once we move beyond that point, it becomes the past. The future, all that is still to come, does not exist yet for us.”All at once, this story said that linear time is an illusion, but for us there is a one-way arrow.Star Trek addresses this reality in more concrete terms in Generations. While the actions of Dr. Tolian Soran are abhorrent, what drives him is something that connects with me more and more as the years go by.“They say ‘time is the fire in which we burn,’” Soran tells Picard. “Right now, Captain, my time is running out. We leave so many things unfinished in our lives. I know you understand.” Yes, Picard understood … and so do I. As the years go by, I feel the stalking of the predator. Perhaps no line in Star Trek hits so close to home.Finding a way to balance this negative with a positive is a challenge we all face. At the end of the film, Picard presents the flip side of Soran’s argument when he tells Riker, “I rather believe that time is a companion who goes with us on the journey.”The line that Soran quotes to Picard in Ten Forward comes from a poem by Delmore Schwartz titled Calmly We Walk Through This April’s Day. The line just before the one we all know from the film states that “Time is the school in which we learn,” adding strength to Picard’s position. It’s something I try to remember whenever the ticking of the clock becomes too loud in my head.No matter how well we come to terms with the passage of time — as we watch our hair turn grey, our kids grow up, and our routine become ever more predictable — we naturally look back and imagine how things might have been had we made different decisions. In the real world, this is something that remains firmly in the realm of the hypothetical. But in Star Trek, changing the past is possible — and in “Year of Hell” this is exactly what Annorax does.