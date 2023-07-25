GUEST BLOG: Designing the Mogh Battle Cruiser

The introduction of Starfleet’s Avenger Class Battle Cruiser sparked a bit of an arms race between the Federation and the Klingon Defense Force. There is no way that the KDF’s engineers would let the Federation outdo them. The question for our art team was how to design a new combat ship that made sense for the Klingon fleet.

We wanted the new Mogh Batte Cruiser to have the same aggressive feel as the Avenger, but still feel very Klingon. So instead of being sleek, it has short, stout proportions, almost like a bulldog. There are also a lot of sharp angles, because this ship is a weapon. You can imagine a Klingon designer taking inspiration from his family’s D’k tahg when creating the Mogh.