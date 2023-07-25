Guest Blog: Designing the Avenger Class Battle Cruiser

When we started to design the Avenger, we knew it would be a combat vessel, but it wasn’t an escort. It needed to be smaller than a standard cruiser, so it could be more agile, but still be a ship that could take some hits and survive.

That sensibility influenced the visual aesthetic of the Avenger. This is a gunship. Taking the 2409 Federation design of traditionally elegant sweeping lines and pushing it toward a more combative style was one of our biggest challenges. The Avenger needed to look aggressive, but still like a Starfleet vessel.

We first started by really increasing the “battlefield” feel of the Avenger. It has visible, modeled hard points for all of its weapons. The windows are inset to give them a more protected, armored look. The deflector dish is rectangular, which gives it a stronger feel. The neck is thicker, which makes the ship look a little chunkier and more ready for combat.