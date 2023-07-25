Guest Blog: Dan Madsen Touts "Year of the Fangirl"

Ashley is welcoming fans to submit their choice for a "Fangirl of the Day" on the Her Universe website. Fangirls of any age can be nominated and profiled; however, fangirls under the age of 13 must be nominated by their parent or guardian. The fangirl form can be found on the Her Universe website (www.heruniverse.com) with questions to be filled out about the female fan to be profiled. Once completed, fans can submit the form on the site, and attach a photo (optional). Each day, Ashley and the fangirl volunteers, will spotlight a "fangirl of the day" on the Her Universe website and its social media platforms.

If you’re a fangirl, I encourage you to submit yourself or someone you know who is a fangirl for this very special year-long campaign and see them recognized as the “fangirl of the day” on Heruniverse.com. There is no limit to how many different fangirls you can submit – if you know 100 submit them all! And anyone, male or female, can nominate a fangirl. There is no age limit – from 10 to 110 we welcome their fangirl story. Whether you or your friend or family member’s passion is Star Trek, Star Wars, comics, cosplay, anime, video games or everything sci-fi/fantasy/pop-culture, we want to hear about you and them! I’m looking forward to seeing how many stories of female Star Trek fans we can find!

_______________

Dan Madsen is the former founder, president and publisher of the Official Star Trek Fan Club and Official Star Trek Communicator Magazine. He now works with actress Ashley Eckstein on Her Universe, which produces fashionable, female-focused apparel for Star Trek, Star Wars, Doctor Who and other Sci-Fi properties.