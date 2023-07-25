GUEST BLOG: Dan Madsen On The 45th Anniversary of "Plato's Stepchildren"

One of the lead characters on this episode was a dwarf named Alexander played by the late actor Michael Dunn, who really paved the way for other small actors. As a “little person” myself, standing 4’ 2,” tall I immediately was drawn to this particular episode as there, right on my TV, was someone who looked like me! As I have written previously here on Startrek.com, this just happened to be the very first episode of Star Trek that I had ever seen…and I was smitten with it instantly. I watched every episode of the original series, stood in line for all the movies, was thrilled when The Next Generation was created and every subsequent spin-off after that. I started a fan club which eventually became the Official Star Trek Fan Club with the blessing of Gene Roddenberry and Paramount and published the Star Trek Communicator magazine. It literally started me on my career path and allowed me to build a little mini fan empire for a variety of sci-fi projects that continues to this day.

I related to Alexander. Watching him on the episode reminded me of how I felt growing up. Being small in a world of large people could sometimes be intimidating. I struggled to be accepted and to find a way that I could be equal to others. Star Trek gave me that chance. Because of Alexander’s dwarfism, he lacked the ability to acquire the powers that the other regular height Platonians had. The Enterprise crew devises a way that, through an injection, they can also have the same telekinetic powers to combat the Platonians determination to keep Dr. McCoy there. Given the chance to have the injection and be like them Alexander declines. He became a hero for me. But the most important moment in the show was when Alexander asks Kirk what it is like where he is from and the good captain says, “Alexander, where I come from size, shape or color makes no difference.” THAT was the future I wanted to live in!