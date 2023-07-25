GUEST BLOG: Creating Catan's Star Trek Federation Space

For the new Star Trek Federation Space map set expansion, the Mayfair and Catan teams came up with the idea to use the Explored Galaxy map, seen in Captain Kirk’s office in Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country. This map charted the journeys of the U.S.S. Enterprise through its five-year mission and beyond. It is the closest thing to an official map of the Federation as exists within the Star Trek universe.

Ron Magin, Gero Zahn and the rest of the Catan and Mayfair teams turned the Explored Galaxy map into two playable Catan boards through their knowledge of the game and through extensive testing, making sure the balance was right. Once the planets included were determined, Charles Rice was tasked with writing an almanac and providing players with details of Star Trek episodes correlated to locations on the map, including an episode guide.