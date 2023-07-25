Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Jan 5, 2016

    GUEST BLOG: Classic British Trek Comic Strips Coming Soon

    By Rich Handley

    Ask typical Star Trek fans which companies have produced Trek comics, and it's a good bet the first publishers mentioned will be Gold Key, Marvel, DC Comics, and the current license-holder, IDW. Savvy fans might recall the brief WildStorm run and Tokyopop's manga digests, while others, thanks to reprint books from IDW's Library of American Comics (LOAC), might bring up the L.A. Times newspaper strips or the McDonalds Happy Meals. But a lot of fans—particularly those outside the United Kingdom—will completely overlook a group of publishers that produced a sizable chunk of Trek lore way back when. Thankfully, LOAC has come through once again.



    The stories are a bit loopy, but they're equally fun—and for more than 40 years, they've remained unavailable to the majority of collectors. Since the strips were published only in the United Kingdom and have never been reprinted other than a few days' worth appearing in vintage fanzines like Trek, T-Negative, The Monster Times and the Star Trek Souvenir Book, they've been the Holy Grail of Trek comics, available only as low-resolution scans shared online among fans.


    L.A. Times
    L.A. Times
    Star Trek: The Newspaper Comics, Volumes 1 and 2


    Radio Times


    Star Trek: The Classic UK Comics—The Complete Series, Volume One (1969-1970),
    Joe 90
    TV21
    L.A. Times
    Star Trek





    Rich Handley is the author and editor of numerous science fiction reference books and the editor of Hasslein Books (hassleinbooks.com). He has contributed to each of IDW's
    comic strip reprint books, Sequart's
    anthology, S
    and
    magazines, and GIT Corp's
    . He is not afraid to admit that seeing the U.K. strips reprinted at last brings a tear to his eye.


