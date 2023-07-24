A Guide to Building A Budget Borg

The core chest piece is bicycle motocross (BMX) gear. There are a series of flashing LEDs on the right side of the chest (from the brim of a novelty sun visor, but you can find similar LED arrays at craft and fabric stores), and I built a voice modulator into the left side of the chest that makes me sound like a Borg when I speak. The microphone comes up from the center of the chest to right below my mouth, and the speaker is positioned on the inside of the chest piece, so the speaker isn't visible. This was originally a toy from a thrift store, but you can find similar voice changers at novelty and Halloween supply stores.

There is an electronic picture displaying keychain in the middle top of my chest, where I loaded different Borg graphics onto it and it cycles through different pictures automatically. I attached various Borg-looking parts onto the outside of the chest, and ran some tubing through some of the slots in the chest armor down to the trunks.Underneath the chest piece, I wear a black turtleneck that I've sewn various Borg parts onto, using black upholstery thread for strength and durability. I used a small vinyl coaster, some tubing, and some plastic toy parts.The back of my neck is a small neck fan from an electronics shop. It helps to cool me a bit, but is mostly there for the overall visual effect. One benefit of my construction technique is that by wearing cotton-blend black trousers and a cotton-blend turtleneck underneath the Borg armature, I stay quite a bit cooler than I would in molded full body suit, and I don't perspire as much.