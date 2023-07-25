Looking Back at the Trimbles' First Set Visit

During the filming, Bjo leaned on a director’s chair with Jerry Finnerman’s name on it. He was the main cinematographer for Star Trek, having come off several major movies (for which he did not get credit) and many other TV series. After the scene was shot, he came back to his chair and shooed Bjo off it. “I worked a long time for this chair,” he said, “and nobody sits in it but me.” When Bjo pointed out that she’d not sat in the chair, knowing better than to do that, he agreed that she could touch his chair. He was not mean about this, but simply territorial, which is understandable.After a while, we were taken to the studio commissary for lunch. Desilu’s idea of someplace to have a meal was not exactly restaurant standard, but we were pleased to see various TV people who showed up for a meal. There was none of the classic Hollywood movie atmosphere, where background actors dressed as bank robbers or athletes ate sandwiches with dazzling starlets in sequin gowns. Wardrobe people would never let an actor wear a full costume off the stage and into a cafeteria. Plus, actors were glad to get out of their costumes for a short time. So we saw a lot of jeans and graphic shirts, instead. After lunch, we were given permission to return to the Star Trek set, while Gene went back to his office to attend to business. He told us to drop by when we were ready to leave so he could say goodbye. So we walked across the small lot to Stage 10 again, and entered that magical shadow world of filmmaking.This time those we’d already met greeted us with cordiality. Though they were on the set, we didn’t meet either William Shatner or Leonard Nimoy. They were not only busy with their lines, but they really didn’t seem to like having visitors on the set. This was not surprising; many actors don’t like to be observed when they flub a line or do something silly. On the Star Trek set at this point, nobody was prepared for fans. That would come later.

Of course, nobody knew we were just fans. Everyone thought we were somehow related to Gene Roddenberry, and that was enough for them. Fandom was yet to impinge on Star Trek, so at that time no one realized the decades-long effect fandom would have on the show, and on them. Well, nobody could have predicted what that future would bring that show and all who were involved in it, including the fans.We met the propman, Irving Feinberg, who was responsible for making the various props, or getting them made. We met the clapboard man, too, but unfortunately, we don’t recall his name. His job is to keep a clapboard handy to chalk in the information that editors need to cut and create an episode; that's all digital now. Likewise, at one time, movie sound systems were so unreliable that a noise was required to let editors know that scene had started. Hence, a clapping sound was devised. As time went on, the clapboard became as automated as everything else in Hollywood, but the tradition persisted for several years longer than needed.To the surprise of on-set personnel, a small fandom grew up around these people, who were not at all used to having any attention paid to them. The somewhat grumpy propman was, we think, secretly pleased to know that his work was appreciated. When the clapboard man was hospitalized with cancer, hundreds of Star Trek fans sent him get well cards and encouragement. This was the first inkling that the fans out there were vitally interested in anything that happened concerning Star Trek. Gene had an inkling that fans were gathering behind the show, because fans called the studio, asking to be put through to him in person. Penny had a time of it, fending off eager fans who insisted that they were Star Trek’s “biggest fan.” Fans seemed to think this claim conferred a special honor on them that obligated Gene to talk to them.When letters started coming in, specifically addressed to Gene, that mail was sent to his office. Mail simply addressed to Star Trek sat around somewhere, waiting for pickup. So for several weeks, nobody even guessed that Star Trek was popular. As it was, they had only the studio naysayers and NBC curmudgeons, who reflected only pessimistic views. Had anyone told them, the entire crew and all the actors would have known far sooner that the fans were out there and eager to say how wonderful the show was.We did not wait for the daily wrap, because we didn’t want to overstay our welcome. We said goodbye to Nichelle and George, waved to DeForest, who was still on the set, and walked into the canyon of tall walls and buildings. Bemused, amazed and entirely enchanted, we left Desilu and began the long drive back to Oakland.Bjo was very pleased about the whole day, talking about it all the way home. Though less vocal about it, John’s first visit to a film set was very successful! We were to make many more visits to the Star Trek set, but that first time was pure magic.