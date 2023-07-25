Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Feb 14, 2016

    GUEST BLOG: A Trek-Themed Wedding

    GUEST BLOG: A Trek-Themed Wedding

    By Rachel Shimanovsky & Jessi Sanchez

    Growing up, I never thought of myself as being especially into “nerdy” things, and that was because my whole family were the ones who introduced me to the fantastic world of Star Trek. I distinctly remember that when I was a little girl my parents used to try and force me to go to bed at a reasonable hour, so that they could watch their Star Trek: The Next Generation that was on that night. TheirStar Trek: The Next Generation? It was mine, too. I loved the show so much that I would sit on the stairs and stare at the screen, mesmerized, through the cold metal bars. I was only 5 years old at the time. Ever since then, I have grown to love other shows that emulate the kind of love and comradery that was on full view in Star Trek. I grew to have a deep love for Star Trek: Voyager, along with all of the movies that came along with the name “Star Trek.” I have to just say that some of my favorite characters include Seven of Nine, Kathryn Janeway, The Doctor, Data and, of course, Jean-Luc Picard, to name a few. The reason we love Seven of Nine, Data, and The Doctor so much is that they struggled throughout the series to find their inner selves - and to become more human. This journey was one of self-discovery, and really not that much different than what I have gone through for my whole life. I relate to their struggles, and to finding parts of humanity they can grasp onto for themselves. It always brings a smile to my face when one of them finds something out about themselves that is new, refreshing, and something they get to work through for the first time.

    Star Trek

    ALL
    Star Trek

    Star Trek

    Star Trek

    Star Trek
    Star Trek










    Rachel & Jessi

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top