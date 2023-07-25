GUEST BLOG: A Trek-Themed Wedding

Growing up, I never thought of myself as being especially into “nerdy” things, and that was because my whole family were the ones who introduced me to the fantastic world of Star Trek. I distinctly remember that when I was a little girl my parents used to try and force me to go to bed at a reasonable hour, so that they could watch their Star Trek: The Next Generation that was on that night. TheirStar Trek: The Next Generation? It was mine, too. I loved the show so much that I would sit on the stairs and stare at the screen, mesmerized, through the cold metal bars. I was only 5 years old at the time. Ever since then, I have grown to love other shows that emulate the kind of love and comradery that was on full view in Star Trek. I grew to have a deep love for Star Trek: Voyager, along with all of the movies that came along with the name “Star Trek.” I have to just say that some of my favorite characters include Seven of Nine, Kathryn Janeway, The Doctor, Data and, of course, Jean-Luc Picard, to name a few. The reason we love Seven of Nine, Data, and The Doctor so much is that they struggled throughout the series to find their inner selves - and to become more human. This journey was one of self-discovery, and really not that much different than what I have gone through for my whole life. I relate to their struggles, and to finding parts of humanity they can grasp onto for themselves. It always brings a smile to my face when one of them finds something out about themselves that is new, refreshing, and something they get to work through for the first time.