GUEST BLOG: "A Private Little War" at 50

The second season’s “A Private Little War” was the 48th broadcast episode of Star Trek: The Original Series and its story came from Don Ingalls -- writing under the pseudonym of Jud Crucis (a name that Ingalls used as a stand-in for “Jesus Crucified” when he didn’t like the final product) -- and a teleplay by Gene Roddenberry. “A Private Little War” was a serious episode when it was produced in 1967 (airing in 1968) and, today, it’s an oft-referenced one in any discussion about how TOS used science fiction as a cloak to comment on the then-current events. In the case of this episode, Ingalls and Roddenberry wanted to make a statement on various aspects of the Vietnam War that was raging controversially at the time.

Since today is the 50th anniversary of the first broadcast of “A Private Little War,” we thought we’d take a look at three things which we think made it unique, namely, the guns, the girl and the Gumato (OK, the horned creature was actually called a Mugato—which was changed from the scripted Gumato right before filming began—but why ruin a nice alliteration?).