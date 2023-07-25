Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Oct 19, 2016

    Greenwood & Struycken to Co-star in Gerald's Game

    Greenwood & Struycken to Co-star in Gerald's Game

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    What do Star Trek guests Bruce Greenwood and Carel Struycken have in common beyond their Trek connection? The actors -- the former played Captain Pike in Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness, while the latter essayed the recurring role of Mr. Homn on Star Trek: The Next Generation -- have just signed on to co-star in the upcoming adaptation of the 1992 Stephen King novel Gerald's Game, which will be produced and released by Netflix. Greenwood and Struycken will be joined by Carla Gugino, Henry Thomas, Kate Siegel and Chiara Aurelia.

    Deadline described the plot as follows: "Gerald and Jessie Burlingame head to their summer home on a warm weekday in October for a romantic interlude that involves adult games. After being handcuffed to her bedposts, Jessie tires of her husband’s games, until things take an unexpectedly tragic turn. She’s left handcuffed, trapped and alone as painful memories from her childhood bedevil her. Her only company is a hungry stray dog, the voices that populate her mind, and possibly someone watching her from the corner of the dark bedroom."

    Gugino is set for the role of Jessie, while Greenwood will portray her husband, Gerald. It's not known yet what role Struycken will play.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top