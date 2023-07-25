Greenwood & Struycken to Co-star in Gerald's Game

What do Star Trek guests Bruce Greenwood and Carel Struycken have in common beyond their Trek connection? The actors -- the former played Captain Pike in Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness, while the latter essayed the recurring role of Mr. Homn on Star Trek: The Next Generation -- have just signed on to co-star in the upcoming adaptation of the 1992 Stephen King novel Gerald's Game, which will be produced and released by Netflix. Greenwood and Struycken will be joined by Carla Gugino, Henry Thomas, Kate Siegel and Chiara Aurelia.