Imagining a Trek New Deal

It’s Earth Day 2019, a very Trek-ish holiday, in that it represents a vision of a better future, but also in that its optimism feels slightly embarrassing. Trek is about seeking out new life and new civilizations, but here on Earth we are tripping on the final, brutal step of the Drake Equation: How long can a civilization advanced enough to develop radio astronomy last before destroying itself?

We have 12 years to cut emissions in half before the effects of climate change become both irreversible and catastrophic. What should we do to celebrate? Plant a tree? In the The Next Generation episode “The Inner Light,” the doomed residents of Kataan do just that, tithing each family’s water supply so that their own tree, a symbol of hope, can stay verdant in the face of an ecological disaster that they do not have the power to avert.

Right now, this dorky nineties-throwback Captain Planet tradition feels nearly that futile. It’s easy to forget that the first Earth Day was held in 1970, in the wake of the Santa Barbara oil spill, and that the EPA, the Clean Water, Clean Air Act, and the Endangered Species Protection Act were all created within a year. But did Earth Day — first imagined as an “environmental teach-in” and now the largest secular holiday in the world — do anything? Or did it just leave us with empty hope?

When I first heard the words “Green New Deal,” I felt that sense of hope return, and it didn’t feel empty at all. The idea of the Green New Deal has been around for a while, but has only recently won national attention in the wake of the 2018 midterm elections, as a set of policies and resolutions now supported by the majority of the 2020 presidential candidates. You can read about it at length, but the spirit is contained in those three titular words. It represents FDR’s legendary public works and jobs program, the New Deal, the massive communal effort that beat the Great Depression, back from the grave with an exciting new environmentally conscious recolor. A lot of people think it’s too pie-in-the-sky, but I think it’s brilliant. It breaks the false dichotomy that pits jobs for humans against environmental concerns, and reminds us that the Earth is not some silly obsession of tree-hugging do-gooders, but the thing we all live on. And despite the Green New Deal’s impossible ambition, its proponents are already scoring significant victories.

A few days ago, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — a fervent champion of the Green New Deal — released a video that borrows the optimism of the entire Star Trek franchise for seven minutes of gorgeous, pure-hearted environmental propaganda. “A Message from the Future” depicts AOC, with a sleek shock of gray at her temples, riding a bullet train from New York to DC while reflecting on how America beat climate change, and arrived at a diverse and prosperous future. ’ It ends with the words “We can be whatever we have the courage to see.” I cried like I was watching Wrath of Khan.

In the current political climate, words of hope wear out quickly; they can feel both corny and patronizing. I don’t know if it’s our continual failure to acknowledge climate change as a nation, or just the unrelenting speed of the meme cycle, but it feels as though the idea of “Earth Day” turned hokey long ago.

“Just words” Kirk tells his son, bashfully, in Khan.

“But good words” his son replies. “That’s where ideas begin.”

Words spread ideas. Ideas lead to actions, and occasionally even to government agencies without which we would be indisputably worse off— bureaucracy and all. When we are re-fighting battles, it’s important to remember that we’re fighting them again because at some point we won. Because the old, tired words that make us feel a little sheepish worked well enough to help us survive.