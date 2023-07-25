Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Oct 23, 2013

    Greatest Trek Product EVER? Star Trek Transporter Room Bath Mat & Shower Curtain Set

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    This will be one of the shortest stories you will ever read on StarTrek.com, mainly because the pictures say everything and words are pretty much unnecessary. Robe Factory has just introduced a Star Trek: The Original Series Transporter Room Bath Mat and Shower Curtain Set that includes a 12-ring shower curtain and mat, and is available now at ThinkGeek.com for $49.99.

