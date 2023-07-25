Graphic Novel Collection Available Now

Eaglemoss has just unveiled Star Trek: The Graphic Novel Collection, which is available now. It gathers, in a hardback book collection celebrating the 50 years of Star Trek in a single series, all the key moments in Star Trek comic book history. Everything is there, from Gold Key’s first Star Trek comic published in 1967 to the British strips to the Marvel books and from Malibu's titles to those from Paramount (Marvel), Wildstorm, Tokyopop and IDW Publishing.

The Graphic Novel Collection is presented in brand-new hardback editions with fresh, specially commissioned introductions designed to provide context to each story. Each book contains a number of collected comics and a bonus reprint of one of the comic archive's classic stories. Go to www.eaglemoss.com for pricing details, to order and to learn about receiving free gifts with your order. And you can also visit Eaglemoss via Instagram, Twitter and on Facebook.