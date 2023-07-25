Grading The Star Trek Movie Tie-In Magazines

The Trek III Movie Magazine cover unites images of Kirk, Kruge, Spock and the Enterprise (all airbrushed together into one nightmarish image; it's, essentially, Stone Age PhotoShopping). I guess we (Jacobs, O'Quinn, Mohalley, me) didn't like the film's key art (used in its poster) and instead created this---oddity infested with far too many hype-driven coverlines. And, you know, as with any licensed project, the studio (Paramount) gets to see the cover and every other editorial page and alter anything they wish, but still they approved this? Sad. Inside, aghhhhh!! The design and layout is pedestrian. The magazine has both glossy color and cheaper, lesser-grade paper black & white pages "interleaved" throughout (four color, then four b&w, repeat). Color photos get good to acceptable reproduction (kudos to our separator and printer!) but the b&w stuff (both paper and photo repro) is just terrible (death to our separator and printer!). Movie unit photographer John Shannon and ILM FX photog Terry Chostner couldn't have been happy with what was done to their work. Sorry!

It was then common in our licensed magazines not to credit individual stories (no bylines!). So, who wrote what I can't always determine today. Overall, the contributors (listed in the masthead) are Greenberger, Patrick Daniel O'Neill and John Sayers (who all later wrote episode synopses for the 74 issues of my three Trek TV titles); Steve Swires (who chatted with director Leonard Nimoy); Lee Goldberg and his journalist Mom Jan (she quizzed Dame Judith Anderson); Rachel Long, Sal Manna, Assistant Editor Eddie Berganza and me. I believe Greenberger (later Editor of DC's Star Trek comics and a bestselling Trek novelist) penned the movie's much-too-lengthy short story synopsis, and I know I interviewed Gene Roddenberry and Harve Bennett (the film's writer-producer). But the best story by far is a bylined essay on Trek III and the whole saga itself by regular Starlog columnist David ("The Trouble with Tribbles") Gerrold. It's still an intriguing piece 30 years later and yet I have no memory whatsoever of publishing it! I should give this "book" (publishing jargon for magazine or issue) a D- rating today, but Gerrold's stellar contribution single-handedly raises it a whole letter grade to a C-. Woo-hoo! We're almost average! Thanks, David Gerrold!

There's also The Official Star Trek III: The Search for Spock Poster Magazine ($3, 1984). Same staff. Four color covers surround 16 similarly bad b&w pages of cast bios and articles that wrap 10 posters (Kirk, Spock, McCoy, Uhura, Kruge, Saavik & David Marcus together, the cast posing wth Anderson, FX shots). Remove the staples (carefully!) and the posters unfold to a hefty, sometimes grainy four-sheet size. The cover (which displays all posters) is far better than its companion book's. Rating: C.