Gorn Easter Eggs are the Best Star Trek Easter Eggs

Captain Kirk smacking a dude in a green rubber lizard costume might be one of the most enduring images from Star Trek: The Original Series. But, this classic kitschy showdown between human and Gorn in the TOS episode “Arena,” is also just one distillation of what made the classic Trek series great. Based upon a 1944 short story of the same name by Fredric Brown, the trappings of “Arena,” and the Gorn captain in specific feel right at home in the pages of a pulpy science fiction magazine. And yet, as a Star Trek episode, the story of “Arena,” isn’t actually about a whitebread Flash Gordon-type killing an enemy alien. Spoiler alert, this episode is actually about Captain Kirk not murdering an intelligent dino-man, even though he totally could.

Ever since the bipedal lizard aliens known as the Gorn appeared in “Arena,” Trek fans have been obsessed. Tragically, our Gorn-love is somewhat unrequited, because when it comes to live-action appearances of the Gorn, within the Prime Universe canon of the series, we’re still limited that iconic rubber lizard suit, designed by Wah Chang, and played by Bobby Clark, Gary Combs and William Blackburn. Yes, we saw a Gorn in the Enterprise episode “In a Mirror Darkly, Part 2,” but there wasn’t an wobbly rubber, and it all happened in Mirror Universe. 54 years after “Arena” aired on January 19, 1967, looking for in-the-rubber-flesh Gorn in the rest of Trek inherently means you are looking for Gorn Easter eggs.

In honor of the on-screen birthday of the Gorn in “Arena,” here, in no particular order, eight of the best Easter eggs and references to the Gorn throughout the Star Trek franchise.