Gorn Day -- Meet The Guardian

The Gorn Guardian is considered the "royal guard" of the Gorn and is essentially a melee-based attack type that carries a large energy axe, dealing medium damage with a swiping attack. The Guardian is equivalent to the Warrior in health, but also has the ability to generate a shield from his energy axe. Guardians are more evolved than the Initiate and Warrior, spending more time standing upright on their hind legs. Although they tend to slouch down while moving, Guardian attacks are made from an upright stance.